Teekay Tankers reported a smaller-than-expected slump in fourth-quarter earnings as the New York-listed shipowner said it offloaded an LR2 product carrier.

The Vancouver company reported net income of $82.1m, which was down from $115m in the same period of 2023. Both sets of figures incorporated the results of Teekay Australia, which the outfit recently bought from its parent.

Adjusted net income came in at $51.8m,