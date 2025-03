US-listed Teekay Tankers has continued offloading older vessels after acquiring more modern ships.

A US securities filing revealed the sale of the 159,000-dwt suezmax Tianlong Spirit (built 2009) and 105,000-dwt LR2 Galway Spirit (built 2007) earlier in March.

The vessels have gone for $59m in total, with deliveries in the first and second quarter.