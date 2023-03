Danish product tanker owner Torm will not be joining the recent rush to order newbuildings.

The Copenhagen-listed company’s chief executive Jacob Meldgaard believes the secondhand market makes more sense at the moment.

Already this year, Torm has spent $233m on seven secondhand LR1s from Jo Tankers and Glencore and $97m on three MR tankers. Meldgaard is not naming the seller of these ships.