An order for a pair of suezmax tankers signed at one of the highest prices on record is being linked to Teodor Shipping of the Middle East.

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries disclosed that it had bagged a contract worth KRW227.5bn ($174m), or $87m per vessel, but did not name the contracting party, which it described as an “Oceania shipper”.

The yard said it would deliver the 158,000-dwt vessels “in stages” by February 2026.