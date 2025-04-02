To say that Todd Clough has kept a low profile during his 29-year career with Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC) may be a bit of an understatement.

His name has appeared in the news columns of TradeWinds a grand total of three times since the private company’s founding in 1996.

That sort of anonymity alone makes him an unconventional choice as the Connecticut Maritime Association’s Commodore for 2025, an honour he will formally receive at CMA’s annual gala dinner on Thursday night in Stamford, Connecticut.