There were few surprises in a rather muted results season for tanker owners, but markets should hot up towards the end of the year.

That is the view of Fearnley Securities, which said in its overview of listed crude and product carrier companies’ performance: “Broadly speaking, second quarter figures came in at or somewhat below expectations.”

And analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen argued that product tanker bookings largely met expectations for the current July to September period, with few adjustments to consensus estimates afterwards.