Captain Jugwinder Singh Brar had all the trimmings of an international shipowner. In March 2020, the tanker player was pictured smiling in social media posts posing at a Dubai car dealership, collecting the keys to a brand-new blood-red Rolls-Royce.

Now, after being sanctioned by the US, his once-sprawling fleet is out of action, and he is believed to have decamped from Dubai for his native India.