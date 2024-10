It just looked like a Scorpio Tankers deal.

While broker reports have noted the fixture of the 109,900-dwt STI Lily – the STI prefix typically denoting a Scorpio tanker – for 36 months at a robust $40,000 a day, it won’t be Scorpio that is reaping the benefit.

Selling ships, buying stock

Scorpio earlier this month confirmed it had sold the 2019-built LR2 to unidentified buyers for a strong price of $73.5m.