A member of New York and Oslo-listed Okeanis Eco Tankers’ controlling family has handed a chunk of his stock to relatives as a gift.

A filing to the Oslo bourse reveals that Themistoklis Alafouzos’ Hospitality Assets Corp transferred 556,500 shares to unnamed members of his family on Wednesday.

Described as an advisor to the VLCC and suezmax company, he is the brother of founder and chairman Ioannis Alafouzos.