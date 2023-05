Connecticut-based Ridgebury Tankers is nearly out of ships after selling a 14-year-old suezmax for more than it paid in a secondhand deal in 2013.

Market sources confirmed on Friday that Ridgebury has sold the 164,000-dwt Ridgebury John Zipser (built 2009) to unidentified buyers for a firm $45m, leaving the Bob Burke-led vehicle with only two remaining ships.

The price is in line with the worth assigned by valuation platform VesselsValue.