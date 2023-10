A Greek tanker is bringing in more than 1m barrels of crude to an Israeli Red Sea port following the closure of Ashkelon on the Mediterranean coast.

Oil traders told Bloomberg that the Thenamaris-controlled, 158,000-dwt Seaviolet (built 2018) is heading to Eilat, despite its destination officially being the nearby port of Aqaba in Jordan.

The vessel is said to be carrying Azerbaijani barrels loaded in Ceyhan, Turkey.