Shipping data and satellite imagery has shone light on how Venezuela avoids sanctions on its oil exports.

Oil analytics company Kpler tracked a high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo that involved feeder vessels, three elderly VLCCs, a storage ship and a sanctioned operator, as a complex chain of events saw the barrels moved into Asia.

“Efforts to circumvent sanctions on Venezuelan oil are growing increasingly elaborate, demanding advanced tracking methods to penetrate layers of obfuscation,” the company said.