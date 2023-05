Fratelli Cosulich Group chairman and chief executive Augusto Cosulich considers himself a pretty humble guy.

He zooms around his hometown of Genoa on a scooter rather than driving anything fancy.

And he professes to have no interest in possessing a large yacht or other trapping of success.

Cosulich said what motivates him most is driving the success of the family business.

His time at the helm of the Genoa-headquartered company in the past five years has seen a transformation of the business.