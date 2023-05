Tina Revsbech is returning to Maersk Tankers as chief executive, replacing the departing Christian M Ingerslev, the pool operator announced on Monday.

Revsbech started her career as a trainee with the company when it was part of AP Moller-Maersk and returns after an 18-year gap, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She left Canadian dry bulk company Fednav International last month to return to Europe to be closer to her family, her former employer said.