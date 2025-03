Bosses at Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) are grappling with the question of what to do with their Chinese newbuildings should the US go ahead with big port fee rises for such ships.

The US Trade Representative (USTC) is due to reveal on 24 March which of its proposals will be adopted.

Owners with Chinese-built ships in their fleet could be hit with extra levies of up to $1.5m