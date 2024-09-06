The Vietnamese owner of a US-blacklisted aframax tanker is trying to sell it for scrap. But no ship recycler will touch it.

The 105,000-dwt crude carrier Zenith (built 1998) has been idling in the Gulf of Oman since March when the US Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned it.

The case of the Zenith highlights one unexpected side effect of the growing use of sanctions by governments to control international trade: What happens to officially blacklisted tankers when they finally drop out of the shadow fleet?

When sanctioned, the ship was known as the Abyss and flew the Vietnamese flag.