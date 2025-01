The Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF) has reportedly resumed offloading tankers, divesting the youngest VLCC sold in the secondhand market since the summer.

The private equity fund managed out of New York and Oslo is said to have raised $87m from the sale of the 300,900-dwt Leicester (built 2017).

Confirmation of the deal will make the Leicester the most modern VLCC to change hands in an S&P deal since the landmark $1bn transaction in August between Saudi’s Bahri and Evangelos Marinakis.