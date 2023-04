Product tanker owners are now more open to fixing vessels out for longer periods to take advantage of strong markets.

Swedish owner Concordia Maritime’s chief executive Erik Lewenhaupt said in a market update that spot markets were relatively stable over March, with average clean MR rates climbing from the low-$20,000s per day to $32,000 by the end of the month.

Larger LR2s were enjoying stable earnings of around $50,000 per day.