Serial entrepreneur Tor Olav Troim’s new VLCC venture has revealed a listing on Oslo’s Euronext Growth board as it takes the next step in its development.

Bruton has brought in Magni Partners’ Gunnar Eliassen as chief executive.

He is a former special adviser at John Fredriksen’s private Seatankers group.

The fledgling operation, also backed by Richard Fulford-Smith-led UK shipbroker Affinity (Shipping), has two 299,500-dwt ships on order at New Times Shipbuilding in China.