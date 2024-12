Shipping investor Tor Olav Troim has doubled his stake in Norwegian chemical tanker group Stolt-Nielsen.

An Oslo Stock Exchange filing shows that the backer of Golar LNG and Himalaya Shipping bought 50,000 shares on Wednesday at an average price of NOK 276.61 per share, for a total outlay of NOK 13.8m ($1.25m).

Troim now owns 100,000 shares in Stolt-Nielsen, a stake worth NOK 27.9m