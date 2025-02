Serial entrepreneur Tor Olav Troim’s new VLCC venture is considering finance options as delivery dates for its newbuildings were moved forward.

Oslo-listed Bruton, formerly known as Andes Shipping, was founded in 2023 and has two 299,500-dwt VLCCs on order at New Times Shipbuilding in China.

The owner said in November that these were due in 2026 and 2027.