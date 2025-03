Danish product tanker owner Torm has added to its long-term incentive programme with more stock options for management.

The scheme, which dates from 2021, will see options for 1.33m restricted share units (RSUs) handed over in 2025.

The aim is to incentivise “the participants to seek to improve the performance of Torm and thereby the Torm share price for the mutual benefit of themselves and the shareholders,” the US and Denmark-listed company said.