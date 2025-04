Torm is handing out more share options to top managers.

The issue of restricted share units (RSUs) is seen as an adjustment to compensate bosses for dividend payments made since the US and Copenhagen-listed Danish product tanker owner granted options as part of its 2022 long-term incentive programme, and the 2023 retention programme.

Unnamed executives will be granted a total of 148,027 RSUs in the form of restricted stock options.