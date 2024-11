Cleaned-up crude tankers are pushing Torm to lower its 2024 guidance.

The Danish product tanker owner revised its full-year time-charter equivalent earnings projection to between $1.11bn and $1.16bn from a range of $1.15bn to $1.35bn.

The revision comes as the company reported a stronger quarterly performance year on year, but also one where crude tankers were snapping up clean cargoes and holding down rates.