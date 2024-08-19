Torm is sticking to the plan when it comes to fleet expansion.

Jacob Meldgaard, chief executive at the Copenhagen and New York-listed product tanker giant, said on Thursday that the company is still looking to do multi-ship deals in cash and stock transactions if a good one comes its way.

“Without doing M&A [mergers and acquisitions], where you’re merging two companies, we’ve done these smaller deals where you’re adding vessels to the fleet by increasing the share count also,” he told TradeWinds.