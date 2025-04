A Torm tanker has become the first to ship out ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from Mexico’s big new refinery in Dos Bocas.

The fixing of the 50,000-dwt MR vessel Torm Singapore (built 2011) potentially opens up a new source of demand for these ships.

Analytics firm Kpler said the tanker loaded 300,000 barrels at the Olmeca plant in March, marking a key milestone in Mexico’s efforts to boost domestic refining capacity and reduce import dependency.