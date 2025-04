A Torm tanker is en route to the US with a rare cargo of cleaner fuel.

According to Kpler fixture data, the 50,000-dwt MR product carrier Torm Belis (built 2013) is heading to the US Gulf with a gas-to-liquids (GTL) diesel shipment from Qatar.

GTL, a synthetic, cleaner-burning alternative to traditional crude oil-based diesel, is manufactured through a process called Fischer-Tropsch, which converts natural gas into a liquid fuel.