Danish owner Torm has rid itself of more older tankers in the secondhand market.

The Copenhagen and New York-listed company said that deals for three MRs with unnamed interests have been agreed this year.

These are its oldest vessels, dating from 2005.

No prices were revealed for the 46,200-dwt Torm Ragnhild, 51,200-dwt Torm Resilience and 47,000-dwt Torm Thames.