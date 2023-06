Cyprus-based owner Torp Corp is banking another massive profit from selling an aframax/LR2 tanker.

The Nasdaq-listed owner has entered into a deal with an unnamed buyer to offload the 106,000-dwt Wonder Musica (built 2004) for $28m.

Delivery is set for the third quarter.

Brokers had reported a sale at $30m in May, but this was never confirmed.

The tanker was bought from Greece’s Eletson Corp in April 2021 for just $11m.