Nigeria’s big new Dangote Refinery is stepping up oil-buying operations as TotalEnergies revealed it had signed a crude supply deal.

The French energy major’s chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, said an agreement had been reached at a meeting with the refinery’s owner, Dangote Group CEO Aliko Dangote.

Pouyanne told a panel at the Africa CEO forum in Rwanda: “We met this morning, we made the first deal between both of us.”