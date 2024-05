Trading house Itochu Corp has handed China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding its second Japanese bulk carrier newbuilding deal.

It comes as the Chinese shipyard makes inroads into Japan’s shipping market after a five-year push.

Itochu has contracted the Yangzhou-based shipyard to build two ultramax bulkers for 2027 delivery.

New Dayang landed its maiden Japanese bulk carrier deal in January from Imabari-based tonnage provider Kasuga Kaiun.