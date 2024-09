Swiss commodities giant Trafigura has ordered an extra VLCC newbuilding at China’s Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry, bringing its big tanker orderbook at the yard to six, sources say.

The company’s earlier five newbuildings were inked in February and April this year.

Trafigura said it does not comment on market rumours, while officials at Jiangsu New Hantong were not available for comment as China is closed for a holiday.