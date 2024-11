A Swiss court document has revealed the first details of allegedly corrupt payments made by Trafigura in Angola to secure favourable ship charters.

The trading and shipowning giant is accused of not taking reasonable and necessary organisational measures to prevent unlawful payments to a former employee of the Angolan state energy company Sonangol.

The charges related to Trafigura Beheer, the former parent of Trafigura Group, in the period from 2009 to 2011.