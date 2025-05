Two MR tankers have made unusual trips from France to plug a gap in jet fuel exports to Puerto Rico.

Consultancy Kpler has tracked what it called a “notable deviation” in cargo sourcing by trader Trafigura after regular African supplies were paused.

The first shipment of the refined oil product was made from Le Havre in February on Belgium owner Transpetrol’s 50,300-dwt Turmoil (built 2011).