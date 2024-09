The traditional transatlantic product tanker trade is still going strong despite a plunge in European diesel demand, US shipbroker Poten & Partners says.

The arbitrage business has for many years been based on a shortage of diesel in Europe, but a surplus of petrol, with the opposite being true in the US.

Poten head of research Erik Broekhuizen said this has been the basis for a lucrative triangulation of voyages for MR tankers in the main.