Geopolitical uncertainty is keeping VLCC rates flat, but a busy midweek helped suezmaxes make gains week on week.

On Friday, Clarksons’ fleet weighted average fell slightly to $42,500 per day, just $100 short of where it started on Monday and a 2.1% drop week on week.

Signal blamed the move on declining tonne-days in the segment, brought on by ever-shifting US trade policy under President Donald Trump.