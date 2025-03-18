Tsakos Energy Navigation expects the nine suezmax shuttle tankers it has ordered in South Korea to add $2bn to its top line.

This is the gross revenue the vessels stand to accrue from their 15-year deals with Brazilian energy major Petrobras, starting from their delivery in 2027 and 2028.

Petrobras’ shipping unit Transpetro will take the vessels on a bareboat basis, assuming “all operating and technical costs associated with the running of the vessels during the assigned employment period”, TEN said in its first public statement about the deal on Tuesday.