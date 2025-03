Tsakos Energy Navigation, a US-listed owner of more than 80 tankers on the water or under construction, is eying sales of ageing assets after placing a giant $1.34bn newbuilding order earlier this month.

In its annual results released on Thursday, the Nikolas Tsakos-led company confirmed a TradeWinds report from 19 March that it sold the 158,500-dwt Pentathlon (built 2009) and said that more such deals are in the pipeline.