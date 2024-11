Tsakos Energy Navigation, a US-listed owner of 74 vessels on the water or under construction, reported a drop in profit on Tuesday, weighed by depreciation costs caused by its fleet renewal and rising dividend payments.

Net income dropped at an annual pace of 15% in the third quarter to $26.5m.

The Nikolas Tsakos-led company attributed this to a 14% increase in depreciation and amortisation costs it incurred over the period to $41.3m,