Tsakos Energy Navigation has been linked to the sale of one of its oldest aframax tankers as values claw back lost ground.

A US shipbroking house and a deals database by VesselsValue said New York-listed TEN has sold the 105,000-dwt Nippon Princess (built 2008) to Chinese buyers.

The broker said the ship changed hands for $38m, while the valuation platform put the price tag at $41.8m.