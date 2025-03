Just as Tsakos Energy Navigation was putting the final touches to its giant $1.34bn order for nine suezmax shuttle tankers, it appears to have agreed to sell one of its oldest vessels in that size.

Several brokers in Greece and London say the US-listed company is divesting the 158,500-dwt Pentathlon (built 2009).

Some say the Samsung Heavy Industries-built vessel fetched a price in the “low $40ms”, while others report the deal was concluded at $40.5m.