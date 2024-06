Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) formally announced its latest ship sales, in a string of divestments that form part of its fleet renewal campaign.

The US-listed company confirmed earlier TradeWinds reports that it has sold its oldest LNG carrier and one of its oldest aframaxes.

Nikolas Tsakos-led TEN did not identify the two vessels, but their description matches the 150,000-cbm carrier Neo Energy (built 2007) and the 105,400-dwt tanker Nippon Princess (built 2008).