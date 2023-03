New chemical carrier company Stainless Tankers intends to sell its newly acquired fleet “in a few years”, according to Clarksons Securities.

The Norwegian investment bank, together with Fearnley Securities, oversaw the private placement of shares that saw the Tufton-backed operation list on Oslo’s over-the-counter market on Wednesday.

Stainless Tankers is buying a fleet of seven J19 chemical tankers of around 20,000 dwt.