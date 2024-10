Tufton Oceanic Assets has fixed out its two chemical tankers at what it called “attractive” rates delivering strong yields.

The London-listed shipping fund, managed by Tufton Investment Management, said the 25,600-dwt Glen Cove (built 2008) and 20,000-dwt Octonaut (built 2007) have been booked for up to three years by an unnamed “leading operator”.

These are the only two chemical carriers in a fleet of 10 tankers.