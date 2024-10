UK shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets posted a dip in third-quarter profit as it predicted a boost to shipping demand from Chinese fiscal stimulus measures.

The London-listed shipowner, managed by Tufton Investment Management, said operating earnings were $0.041 per share, or $11.1m, down from $13.9m a year ago.

Tufton Oceanic noted that towards the end of the quarter, the Chinese government announced a series of stimulus measures that “provide reason for optimism”.