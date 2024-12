Oslo-listed Stainless Tankers has found a buyer for its oldest vessels, turning a useful profit on ships acquired a year ago.

The Tufton Group-backed owner said the 20,000-dwt Marmotas and 20,645-dwt Monax (both built 2005) have fetched a combined $31.2m from unnamed interests, a month after the board authorised their sale.

The J19 stainless steel ships were bought from Tufton-backed funds in November for $13.5m