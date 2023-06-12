A pair of 16,500-dwt chemical tankers recently ordered at Tersan Shipyard will be the biggest such vessels to be built in the country for a decade.

According to VesselsValue, the last time a Turkish shipyard delivered a tanker with a bigger capacity was in 2015, when RMK completed an asphalt tanker on behalf of local company Ditas Shipping.

Tersan’s order for the two firm and two optional vessels due for delivery in 2025 are a signal that after years of shrinking and specialising in niche markets to survive, Turkish shipbuilding projects are gradually acquiring a bigger and more ambitious dimension.