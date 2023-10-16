A Turkish-controlled tanker is reported to have hit a sea mine and suffered an explosion in Ukrainian waters.

The incident involved the 6,600-dwt Ali Najafov (built 2001) on Sunday evening, local media and security company Ambrey said.

Ukrainian Shipping Magazine said the tanker was damaged by an explosion before entering the Bystroe Canal in the Black Sea.

The tanker was heading to one of the Ukrainian ports on the Danube for unloading, the report said.

There was no hull breach and the crew is safe.

Ambrey received information indicating that the Liberia-flag ship struck a sea mine.

“The Ali Najafov was reportedly damaged at the vessel’s starboard side and ballast tanks,” the company said.

The tanker had entered Ukraine’s waters early that morning and had remained outside the canal.

Ambrey later observed that two Ukraine-flag tugs sailed out of the port of Vylkove, Ukraine, and headed directly towards the Ali Najafov.

All three vessels then entered the canal.

Ambrey assessed that the tugs pulled the tanker into the canal and provided assistance.

Heading for repairs?

The ship was said to be under a tug escort north of Vylkove on Monday, likely headed for repairs in Kilija, Ukraine.

An initial report suggested that Russian drones had attacked positions near the ship and rockets had fallen around the vessel.

The tanker had departed from Batumi, Georgia, on 11 October.

The ship is operated by White Rock Corporation of Turkey.

No managers at the company were immediately available to answer questions on the incident.

The site is 0.2 nautical miles from a near-miss involving the 3,100-dwt general cargoship Kafkametler (built 1992) earlier in October.

Turkish authorities poured cold water on media and maritime security agency reports that the vessel had hit a mine underway in the Black Sea.

The country’s general directorate for shipping confirmed that an explosion rocked the vessel.

The blast, however, did not take place on the ship, but happened behind it at a distance of between 15 and 20 metres, the directorate said.