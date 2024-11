Finnish oil company Neste has contradicted broker reports that it has sold two small clean tankers this week.

Sale-and-purchase updates from broking houses contained the names of the 14,750-dwt Kiisla (built 2004) and Suula (built 2005), said to have been offloaded for $12m en bloc.

Neste told TradeWinds it still owns the pair and they have not been sold.