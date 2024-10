United Arab Emirates shipowner CPG Bunkering has bought a new tanker to expand operations in Mozambique.

The company said it has signed a deal with Maputo Port Development Co to extend its partnership in ship fuel supply at the terminal.

CPG has sent its 3,800-dwt CPG Alma (built 2005) to Maputo to join the 3,800-dwt sister ship CPG Alix (built 2009).